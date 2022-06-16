West Ham fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details
West Ham will kick off the 2022-23 Premier League season with a home clash against Manchester City.
David Moyes' side will then take on Nottingham Forest away before facing off against Brighton at the London Stadium.
The Irons finished seventh in the Premier League last season and will be hoping to get the new campaign off to a positive start as they look to secure more European football fot the 2023-24 campaign.
GOAL brings you West Ham's full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.
West Ham Premier League 2022-23 fixture list
Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.
|Date
|Kick-off time
|Fixture
|07/08/2022
|16:30
|West Ham v Manchester City
|13/08/2022
|15:00
|Nottingham Forest v West Ham
|20/08/2022
|15:00
|West Ham v Brighton
|27/08/2022
|15:00
|Aston Villa v West Ham
|30/08/2022
|19:45
|West Ham v Tottenham
|03/09/2022
|15:00
|Chelsea v West Ham
|10/09/2022
|15:00
|West Ham v Newcastle
|17/09/2022
|15:00
|Everton v West Ham
|01/10/2022
|15:00
|West Ham v Wolverhampton
|08/10/2022
|15:00
|West Ham v Fulham
|15/10/2022
|15:00
|Southampton v West Ham
|19/10/2022
|20:00
|Liverpool v West Ham
|22/10/2022
|15:00
|West Ham v Bournemouth
|29/10/2022
|15:00
|Manchester United v West Ham
|05/11/2022
|15:00
|West Ham v Crystal Palace
|12/11/2022
|15:00
|West Ham v Leicester
|26/12/2022
|15:00
|Arsenal v West Ham
|31/12/2022
|15:00
|West Ham v Brentford
|02/01/2023
|15:00
|Leeds v West Ham
|14/01/2023
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v West Ham
|21/01/2023
|15:00
|West Ham v Everton
|04/02/2023
|15:00
|Newcastle v West Ham
|11/02/2023
|15:00
|West Ham v Chelsea
|18/02/2023
|15:00
|Tottenham v West Ham
|25/02/2023
|15:00
|West Ham v Nottingham Forest
|04/03/2023
|15:00
|Brighton v West Ham
|11/03/2023
|15:00
|West Ham v Aston Villa
|18/03/2023
|15:00
|Manchester City v West Ham
|01/04/2023
|15:00
|West Ham v Southampton
|08/04/2023
|15:00
|Fulham v West Ham
|15/04/2023
|15:00
|West Ham v Arsenal
|22/04/2023
|15:00
|Bournemouth v West Ham
|25/04/2023
|19:45
|West Ham v Liverpool
|29/04/2023
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v West Ham
|06/05/2023
|15:00
|West Ham v Manchester United
|13/05/2023
|15:00
|Brentford v West Ham
|20/05/2023
|15:00
|West Ham v Leeds
|28/05/2023
|16:00
|Leicester v West Ham
West Ham tickets: Prices and how to buy
Tickets for West Ham's Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.
You can find out more about buying tickets for Hammers games on the official club website.