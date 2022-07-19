The Scottish tactician believes the Dutchman is capable of restoring the Red Devils to their past glories if he can keep up with Liverpool & Man City

West Ham manager David Moyes believes Erik ten Hag has what it takes to restore his former club Manchester United to their past glories.

Moyes was the first United manager in the post-Alex Ferguson era when he replaced the legendary coach in the summer of 2013 but lasted just 10 months before he was sacked after a poor campaign that saw the then-Premier League champions finish seventh on the table.

United have since gone on to hire Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but none of them have managed to revive the club, but Moyes feels the former Ajax coach has what it takes to lift the Red Devils if he can match the relentlessness of Liverpool and Manchester City.

“Every manager at Manchester United has found it tough,” Moyes told Egyptian outlet Remontada.

“Manchester United have had one of the best, perhaps the best manager in Sir Alex Ferguson and since, it has been very difficult for whoever has been in, whether it was me or any of the other managers, it is been a tough job and difficult to get Manchester United back to the levels of Sir Alex’s days.

“But somewhere along the line, Manchester United will return and one of the managers will do the job. Every time a new manager comes to Man Utd, there is a lot of excitement, a lot of hope that things will improve and there’s a good chance it could happen this year.”

“Ten Hag is very experienced, he comes from a very good background of winning at Ajax, so I think we will be expecting better things from Manchester United.

"The problem for Manchester United is the level of performances that Liverpool and Manchester City put in week in, week out and that will make it difficult for any manager who goes to Manchester United.”

United had one of their worst Premier League seasons in the 2021-22 campaign when they limped to a sixth-place finish to qualify for the Europa League after managing 58 points while scoring 57 goals and conceding as many, with Solskjaer sacked midseason as Ralf Rangnick took over until the end of the season.

The Old Trafford club have not come close to challenging for the Premier League title since their last win in 2013 and there is hope that Dutchman Ten Hag can return them to the top.

Ten Hag has already sealed the signings of fullback Tyrell Malacia from PSV Eindhoven, centre-back Lisandro Martinez from his former club and free agent ex-Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen as he continues to rebuild the squad.