West Ham 2019 pre-season: Friendlies, transfers, rumours & Premier League fixtures
The 2018-19 season may still be fresh in the mind but for West Ham, they will already be plotting how to improve their standing come 2019-20.
Manuel Pellegrini took the Hammers to their best Premier League finish since 2016, guiding them to 10th with a points haul of 52, claiming victories over top six opposition such as Tottenham and Arsenal.
However, a dismal cup run that saw them eliminated in the fourth round of both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup - to Wimbledon and Spurs respectively - means there is still much room for improvement.
Ahead of the upcoming campaign, Goal takes a look at the Hammers' pre-season friendly schedule, the club's transfer activity and when their Premier League push begins again.
West Ham pre-season fixtures
|Date
|Match
|Time (UK / US ET)
|Venue
|Jul 11
|SCR Altach
|4:30pm / 11:30am
|Cashpoint Arena, Altach
|Jul 17
|Manchester City*
|1:30pm / 8:30am
|Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre, Nanjing
|Jul 20
|Newcastle United
|11am / 1.30pm
|Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai
|Jul 27
|Fulham
|3pm / 10am
|Craven Cottage, London
*Part of the 2019 Premier League Asia Trophy
West Ham kick off their 2019-20 pre-season preparations with a quick trip to Austria enroute to a spell in China, before they return home to London for a derby encounter.
Their first friendly match is against SCR Altach on July 11, in the western state of Vorarlberg, before they head east for the 2019 Premier League Asia Trophy.
There, they will face Manchester City on July 17 in Nanjing - and depending on their result, they will subsequently face either Newcastle United or Wolves in either the final or a third-place match on July 20
They then return back to the United Kingdom, when they make a short trip across the capital to face Fulham , who are preparing for life back in the Championship, on July 27.
West Ham 2019-20 transfer activity
West Ham have already announced that they will release a dozen players, who will bid farewell to London Stadium ahead of the new campaign.
Only one player so far has found a new home, with academy product Jay Mingi making the short trip to Chalton Athletic.
That means major faces like Andy Carroll and Adrian are on the lookout for a new club following the conclusion of their careers with the Hammers.
There has already been an incoming arrival however, with the Irons confirming that they have signed goalkeeper Roberto from Espanyol.
A Spain youth international, the 33-year-old has been bounced around La Liga as well as Portugal and Greece for much of his career and will hope to make a more permanent home in London upon his arrival.
The club completed the record signing of forward Sebastian Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt in July.
Transfer activity in
|Position
|Player
|Transferred from
|Fee
|Date
|GK
|Roberto
|Espanyol
|Free
|Jul 1
|MF
|Pablo Fornals
|Villareal
|£24m
|Jun 14
|GK
|David Martin
|Millwall
|Free
|Jun 3
|FW
|Sebastien Haller
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|£45
|Jul 17
Transfer activity out
|Position
|Player
|Transferred to
|Fee
|Date
|GK
|Adrian
|Released
|N/A
|Jul 1
|DF
|Mason Barrett
|Released
|N/A
|Jul 1
|FW
|Andy Carroll
|Released
|N/A
|Jul 1
|MF
|Kevin Dalipi
|Released
|N/A
|Jul 1
|MF
|Moses Makasi
|Released
|N/A
|Jul 1
|FW
|Toni Martínez
|Released
|N/A
|Jul 1
|MF
|Jay Mingi
|Charlton Athletic
|N/A
|Jul 1
|MF
|Samir Nasri
|Released
|N/A
|Jul 1
|DF
|Vashon Neufville
|Released
|N/A
|Jul 1
|DF
|Josh Pask
|Released
|N/A
|Jul 1
|FW
|Odysseas Spyridis
|Released
|N/A
|Jul 1
|MF
|Noha Sylvestre
|Released
|N/A
|Jul 1
West Ham 2019-20 Premier League fixtures
West Ham discovered their Premier League schedule on the morning of June 13, when the 2019-20 season fixtures are released.
Games will kick off on August 10 with their entry into the Carabao Cup later that month when they join the competition in the second round.
The Hammers will get their Premier League season underway against Manchester City at 12:30pm on August 10 at the London Stadium.