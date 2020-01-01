Werner admits to having doubts over Chelsea transfer after watching Champions League defeat to Bayern

The striker has revealed that the comprehensive nature of the Blues' loss to the German champions made him question a potential move to west London

Timo Werner has admitted to having doubts over a transfer to after watching his new club lose to in the last season.

Chelsea won the race to sign Werner ahead of a whole host of top European clubs after striking a £47.5 million ($60m) deal with in June.

Bayern, Liverpool and Real Madrid had also been heavily linked with the Germany international before Frank Lampard managed to persuade the forward that Stamford Bridge was the best place for him to embark on the next stage of his career.

More teams

The Blues have spent over £200m ($254m) in total on new signings this summer, attracting some of the most talented players on the continent despite a 2019-20 campaign which ended without a trophy.

Lampard's men finished fourth in the Premier League while also reaching the final, but suffered an early exit in the Champions League at the hands of eventual winners Bayern Munich.

Chelsea were dumped out at the last-16 stage after a 7-1 aggregate defeat, with Bayern winning the first leg 3-0 at the Bridge prior to the coronavirus-enforced break in the season to all but ensure their progression to the last eight.

Werner has conceded that the final result in west London made him question the merits of a potential switch to west London, telling Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk: “I would be lying if I said it wasn't like that.

"The 3-0 home defeat of Chelsea in the first leg against Bayern hadn't exactly spoken in favour of going to London.

"I have to say that openly, because with Leipzig we always played very good and close games against Bayern."

The 24-year-old was, however, impressed with the way the Blues bounced back to finish the campaign strongly, which led to him changing his mind about joining the club before their 4-1 second-leg loss at Allianz Arena.

He added: "By showing Chelsea the weak points, the club was able to work on the pieces of the puzzle in order to catch up with the future Champions League winners Bayern. That's what Chelsea did."

Article continues below

Werner impressed during his first two Premier League outings for Chelsea against and , but is still on the lookout for his first goal in Chelsea colours.

The German frontman's next opportunity to open his account could present itself when the Blues play host to Barnsley in the third round of the on Wednesday night.

He will also be in line to feature when Lampard takes his side to the Hawthorns for a clash with this weekend, when they will be aiming to bounce back from their defeat to reigning Premier League champions Liverpool last time out.