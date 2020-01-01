Wenger: European Super League would destroy the Premier League

The former Gunners boss believes that a new mega-competition could have a disastrous effect on English football

Arsene Wenger says that a potential European would "destroy" the Premier League, but the former manager believes that it could become a reality if English football's biggest clubs to agree to it.

Talks of a potential European Super League have heated up in recent weeks, with outgoing Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu adding fuel to the fire by saying the club accepted an invitation to join the new league.

Although the idea of a mega-competition is not a new one, talks gained traction in recent weeks after a Sky report stated that a £4.6 billion ($6bn) package is being put together from Wall Street bank JP Morgan to see the creation of a European Premier League.

More teams

The competition, which would reportedly kick off in 2022 and feature either 16 or 18 teams, would see clubs play a minimum of 30 matches over the course of a season.

, , Arsenal, , and are said to have been approached, with some of the world's biggest clubs expected to join.

The news comes in the wake of a recent discussion surrounding the Premier League's top clubs, Project Big Picture, which would have seen the biggest English teams seize more power.

But those talks died down following pubic outcry, and Wenger hopes that the European Super League fails to come to fruition as well as the former Arsenal boss believes it could spell the death of the Premier League.

"I don't believe that Europe is ready for that," he told the Guardian. "The period is actually that the Premier League has a superiority. The project wanted to reinforce this superiority.

"The other leagues tried to destroy the advantage the Premier League has. For them, the best way to tame that is to create a European League. That means to destroy the Premier League basically.

"If they get the agreement from the English big clubs, then it will happen."

Wenger added that he believes there are footballing reasons to want a new league, which would see the best teams in the world face off regularly.

Article continues below

However, he says that, like most things, the real reason behind these talks is money, as club owners are looking to continue to find new ways to profit.

"It is football as well but we are in the period of owners or investors. [For] investors, their first target is to make money," he said.

"The European Super League is one way, maybe, to make more money."