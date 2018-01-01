'Welcome back' - Solskjaer's return to Man Utd as interim manager a 'great decision'

The Norwegian has been installed as caretaker boss at Old Trafford until the end of the season, with many taking to social media to express their joy

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been named Manchester United's new manager on a temporary basis and it seems that most fans are happy with the decision.

Jose Mourinho's successor was swiftly ushered in on Wednesday morning and will take charge of his first game as United head coach against Cardiff City on Saturday evening.

The Portuguese boss was axed two days after the Red Devils suffered a humiliating 3-1 defeat at Anfield at the hands of Liverpool , leaving them 19 points behind their rivals in the Premier League table.

Solskjaer, who played as a striker for the club between 1996 and 2007, has been brought in to lift the mood at Old Trafford quickly and many on social media believe he is the right man to steady the ship.

Nostalgic messages aplenty, wishes of good luck and messages of excitement have been peppered across Twitter, as the Red Devils prepare for a new era .

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, 15 minutes after being appointed as United manager, is already level with Pochettino at Spurs and Klopp at Liverpool on the trophy count.



Great decision. — Michael Tunstall (@ZeFutbolWriter) December 19, 2018

I'm all in on Ole Gunnar Solskjær taking over for the next six months, along with Mike Phelan. No expectations on silverware or league position, just want to see attacking football return. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) December 19, 2018

🎶 You are my Solskjaer,

My Ole Solskjaer,

You make me happy when skies are grey... 🎶 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/o2K6gBNDQk — Full Time DEVILS (@FullTimeDEVILS) December 19, 2018

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Mike Phelen, Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna, decent that. Not expecting miracles, the remainder of the season is about building confidence & bringing back a certain style of play. It can only get better from here!! — Josh (@ManUnitedMedia) December 18, 2018

So, there it is Solskjaer is the man at United the end of the season....wish him all the luck in the world. See his first game live on @btsport this weekend 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) December 18, 2018