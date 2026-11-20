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Unbeaten Borussia Dortmund resume their Bundesliga title challenge away to bottom-placed Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday. Despite their rivals languishing at the foot of the table, Niko Kovac has warned his side against arrogance as they chase a historic 10-match unbeaten start.

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Dortmund resume title push against basement rivals

Borussia Dortmund return from the November international break looking to extend their unbeaten Bundesliga start when they travel to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday. Sitting second and level on points with leaders Bayern Munich, Niko Kovac's side boast the division's meanest defence with just seven goals conceded in nine games.

A positive result at Borussia-Park would see Dortmund go unbeaten through their opening 10 Bundesliga matches for only the third time in club history, matching feats from 2002-03 and 2018-19. However, Kovac knows his team must hit the ground running as they begin a gruelling run of eight fixtures in 29 days.

Kovac demands early intensity and zero arrogance

Having failed to win any of their first three matches after October's international window, Kovac urged his squad to start fast and respect a Gladbach side fighting for survival. He also called on his attackers to break a peculiar streak that has seen Dortmund's last 10 league goals arrive after half-time.

"We can't afford to take any time to get going," Kovac said. "The standings must not lead us to underestimate any opponent in the Bundesliga or go into the game with an air of arrogance. We won't do that! The standings are just a snapshot, and Gladbach isn't so bad that they deserve to be in last place."

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He added: "If we think we can solve everything just through our play, it'll be problematic. We have to accept the battle that's definitely going to be there. If you take an early lead, the game opens up much more quickly."

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Gladbach plot upset under Blessin

Gladbach sit 18th after opening the campaign with six straight losses, yet new head coach Alexander Blessin has sparked a revival by collecting four points from recent clashes against VfB Stuttgart and SC Paderborn. Furthermore, Dortmund have won just once in their last six league visits to the Lower Rhine, suffering a 1-0 defeat there in May.

"On our day, we can beat anyone," Blessin stated. "We're well aware that Dortmund are one of the best teams in Germany. Niko Kovac is doing an outstanding job there. Their strengths lie in how solid they are defensively while still making the most of the individual quality they have in their ranks."

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Late fitness checks for both squads

Kovac faces several late selection calls after Serhou Guirassy, Waldemar Anton and Carney Chukwuemeka stayed in Dortmund during the break to nurse muscular issues, while Samuele Inacio returned with a minor knock. The coach stressed that "nothing is ruled out" regarding their weekend involvement.

Meanwhile, Blessin welcomed goalkeeper Moritz Nicolas, Nicolas Kuhn and Fritz Fleck back into contention following a friendly against Standard Liege, though Lukas Ullrich remains sidelined until the new year. Both managers will finalise their line-ups ahead of Saturday's 15:30 CET kick-off.