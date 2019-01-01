'We will see a great show' - Bojan expects thrilling Champions League finale between Liverpool and Spurs

The Stoke City midfielder says two very talented adversaries will do battle having earned their places in the tournament final

Bojan Krkic says he expects Saturday's final between and to be a "great show" between two incredible teams.

The Spanish midfielder has seen plenty of both sides in recent years, having joined in 2014, with loans to and mixed in.

Liverpool booked their spot in the finale by topping one of Bojan's former clubs, , coming back in stunning fashion to secure a 4-0 victory in the second leg following a 3-0 first-leg defeat.

The Reds also narrowly fell short of Premier League glory, finishing just behind in what many have seen as one of the best title races in league history.

And, fresh off last season's Champions League finale defeat to , Liverpool are more than deserving of a spot in the final once again, Bojan says, thanks to the work of Jurgen Klopp, a coach he sees as one of the best in the game.

"The final of the Champions League between representatives of the Premier League will measure two rivals with very strong characteristics. For me, what makes Liverpool special is that they are a team that works very well on the lines, very compact, in which everyone attacks and defends," Bojan told Goal.

"In addition to that, they have a lot of variety: the midfield has hardworking players, with quality and speed, who give many alternatives to the players at the attack, who at the same time protect the defense very well. These virtues make them very competitive.

"Tactically it is run by one of the best coaches in football today, Jurgen Klopp. So it's going to be a game where Liverpool is going to put a lot of intensity, wanting to take advantage of the spaces that Tottenham can leave, especially working as a team, which is how it has done throughout this season, with such good results."

Spurs, meanwhile, booked their spot in the finale by topping in similarly shocking fashion with a 3-2 win behind a Lucas Moura hat-trick in the second leg.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were in the thick of the Premier League fight for part of the season, and ended up finishing fourth in the league despite an injury to Harry Kane.

With Kane set to rejoin Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-min for the finale, Bojan says Spurs are a worthy adversary that should create quite a spectacle in the Champions League final.

"For its part, one of the keys of Tottenham is that it has players who know each other very well for two or three years. They have not made changes and are managed by the same coach, Mauricio Pochettino. Therefore, they perfectly apply the idea of ​​team and style of play," Bojan said.

"In the squad there are players of a high level and quality, as is the case of Christian Eriksen, who brings a lot of work in the midfield, especially in strategy plays, and who offers several options in playmaking roles. And in the attack they have one of the most fit players this year at European level, from my point of view: Son Heung-min.

"It is a very well-worked team. Pochettino is a manager with a lot of character, so Tottenham applies it in the field. That's why they have eliminated big clubs like Manchester City or Ajax. It is a rival that surely will cause Liverpool problems in strategy actions and second plays. Without a doubt, we will see a great show. "