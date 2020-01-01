'We will propose to postpone Euro 2020' - Italian FA to make UEFA request

UEFA have scheduled a meeting for Tuesday in a bid to resolve the remainder of the 2019-20 football campaigns across Europe

Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina says they will ask UEFA to postpone this summer’s European Championship in an attempt to ease fixture congestion caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The FIGC will propose the idea at a UEFA meeting on Tuesday, where talks are set to take place to decide how the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign will be resolved.

UEFA has invited members of all 55 associations across Europe to attend the meeting via video conference, to discuss the ongoing developments with the spread of coronavirus.

All Italian sport has been suspended indefinitely, with the entire country in lockdown until at least April 3 as the government attempts to limit the spread of the virus.

Other football federations in Europe’s top leagues have followed suit, with all Premier League, and action postponed until at least April, with now also in complete lockdown.

The issue has also affected and action, while the upcoming tournament looks set to be similarly affected.

Speaking to Mediaset, Gravina said: “We will propose to postpone Euro 2020. We want to finish the by June 30th.

"We will try to get to the end of this championship because it is more correct, and correct to give certainty to the many investments and sacrifices of our companies."

Italian football has fallen heavy in terms of health issues with the virus in recent weeks, with players at both Fiorentina and Sampdoria testing positive, along with defender Daniele Rugani.

As things stand, Euro 2020 is due to be staged at various locations across the continent this summer, with the action set to get underway on June 12.

But governments around the world are having to take drastic action in a bid to contain the spread of the disease, with many urging their respective sporting authorities to suspend all sport-related activity until the virus is no longer a threat.

FIGC president Gravina shares that view and is eager to prevent Covid-19 from spreading further.

"On Tuesday we will tackle this issue; the primary principle is the protection of health," he said.

“ is currently two weeks ahead, the others probably do not yet know the exact size of things."