'We will leave nothing to chance' - Zambia's Kundanaji eyes Champions League progress

With a first-leg draw against Anderlecht in the Round of 32, the forward insists her team will not waste their chance to progress at home

Racheal Kundanaji has assured BIIK Kazygurt will not disappoint in their pursuit of reaching the Round of 16 of the when they host on Wednesday.

The Kazakhstan champions had earned a 1-1 draw in their Round of 32 first leg encounter with the Belgian giants and must avoid a home defeat to qualify for the next phase of the tournament.

After last season's Round of 32 elimination by , the Zambia international insists BIIK are not only keen on earning passage to the next phase but also avoiding back-to-back exits at this stage.

"The journey with BIIK this season has been wonderful and I am gaining a lot of experience because football here is on another level due to the huge competition," Kundanaji told Goal.

"We are glad to get a good result in the first leg in and we are looking forward to the second leg on Wednesday. We do not doubt our minds that we can get the result we want at home.

"Not trying to underestimate our opponents, but surely we will not leave anything to chance to play in front of our home crowd and to ensure we get to the next round.

"A win is what the fans should be expecting from us because we are working hard to write our names in the book of great history."

Kundanaji will be making her fifth appearance in the Champions League on her debut season in Europe and, with a goal already - she will be hoping to add to her tally against Anderlecht.