'We will have a conversation' - Rummenigge says no decision made on James future

The Bayern executive says nothing has been decided regarding the on-loan midfielder's future with the Bundesliga giants

CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says no decision has been made with regards to James Rodriguez's future with the club.

The Colombian star has been on loan with the German club for two seasons, having joined on a two-year loan deal in 2017 that is set to expire this summer.

During that time, the 27-year-old midfielder has won one title and appears on course for another as the club marches towards another domestic championship.

The end of his loan means a potential return to , although the recent return of Zinedine Zidane seemingly complicates a reunion in .

Rodriguez is expected to have plenty of suitors this summer, with Bayern having the first option at signing the midfielder, and, according to Rummenigge, the club has yet to figure out if the Colombian will return next campaign.

"No. We have not made a decision yet. He asked me for a conversation, but we have not had that conversation yet," he told AZ, Bild and tz.

"In the not-too-distant future, we will have a conversation and then we will continue to monitor the situation. I like him. I've always said that - and it'll stay that way."

Rodriguez has made 28 appearances for Niko Kovac this season, scoring seven goals after scoring eight in 39 appearances last campaign.

Kovac's future has been a talking point in recent months, with Julen Lopetegui among the coaches linked with the job.

Reports stated that a secret meeting was held between Bayern executive Hasan Salihamidzic and the former Real Madrid boss, but Rummenigge denied that meeting occurred.

"I do not think the meeting took place, we have not talked about the coaching topic at Bayern Munich," Rummenigge said.

"I don’t know him (Lopetegui), not that well, honestly. I did not follow him that much - neither at the national team nor at Real Madrid."

Bayern are set to take on on Saturday as the Bundesliga season winds down.

They'll also take on RB Leipzig in the DFB-Pokal final on May 25 as the club looks to secure a double over the next several weeks.