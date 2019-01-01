‘We will get it right’ – Enyimba’s Mbaoma not giving up on NPFL title push

After Wednesday’s draw, the striker has insisted the club will continue to focus on finishing as high as possible in the league

player Victor Mbaoma says the squad will keep on trying their best to stand a chance of winning the Professional Football League title.

The People’s Elephant stuttered in their title ambition after being held to a 1-1 draw by to stay fourth on the log – four points behind leaders Plateau United.

FULL-TIME



Enyimba 1-1 Lobi #ENYLOB #NPFL20



⚽️ Victor Mbaoma 80’ – Samad Kadiri 77’ — League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) December 18, 2019

Samad Kadiri had given the visitors a shock lead at Enyimba Stadium before Mbaoma saved the hosts with a late equaliser.

80' | GOOOALL!



Mbaoma equalises. What a response!



Let's go for the winner boys! 👏



| 1-1 |#ENYLOB #NPFL20 — Enyimba FC (@EnyimbaFC) December 18, 2019

Reacting to the game’s outcome, the lanky striker is glad they got at least a point while reassuring his team will keep trying to fulfil their aspirations.

“Very difficult game, we just have to thank God that we actually didn’t lose” Mbaoma told Enyimba media.

“We can still take it since we have a game on Saturday we just have to make up for it.

“We have to try our best to win the game so that we can be in a better place.

“We have been working hard. Sometimes the game is just like that - even when you actually give in your best, you don’t get what you want. But we will keep on doing our best and I’m sure we will get it right.”

Usman Abd'Allah’s men face Jigawa Golden Stars in their next league outing on Saturday.