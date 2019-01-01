'We will double our efforts' - Uchendu backs Sporting Braga to retain Portuguese Liga BPI title

The Minho Warriors started their title defense with a loss to Sporting CP, but the Nigerian is upbeat about their chances this term

Chinaza Uchendu has backed Braga to retain the Portuguese Liga BPI title this season despite a season-opening 2-1 defeat against Sporting CP on Monday.

Miguel Santos' ladies had earlier lost the Super Cup crown 1-0 to before a 7-0 humiliation against Paris Saint Germain in the Women's Round of 32, first leg a week ago.

Despite being irked by their three losses in a row in September, the international insists her side will do everything possible to celebrate domestic title successes this season.

"We are not happy about the loss as losing the first game is never a good start for any team," Uchendu told Goal.

"However, we still have the chance to make amends and learn from our loss and make thing right in the next [Portuguese] league games.

"It has become even a bigger challenge for us as a team after the loss but still, we aren't giving up. We are going to work harder, double our efforts to make sure we retain our title."

The 21-year-old forward, who scored six goals and made 14 assists in her debut season in , netted the consolation goal in her side's opening defeat at Aurélio Pereira Stadium.

Following her scoring start, the Rivers Angels product is confident on claiming the golden boot and also spearheading her club's league triumph this term.

"Scoring in my team's first game of the season means a whole lot to me," Uchendu continued.

Article continues below

"It's a good sign and beginning for me this season. I still feel disappointed that we could not get a positive result against Sporting CP.

"Being among the top goal scorers is one of my targets this season and of course, help my team retain the league title as champions."

Uchendu will seek to keep up with her impressive start as Braga aim to bounce back at home against Marítimo on Sunday.

