'We want to compete with the very best teams' - Henderson sets out England vision after Belgium win

The Three Lions midfielder hopes the side can make a habit of beating the top sides after their impressive win over the Red Devils at Wembley

Jordan Henderson says want to compete “with the very best teams” after the Three Lions beat the world’s number one ranked side at Wembley on Sunday.

Goals from Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount earned a 2-1 victory for Gareth Southgate’s side after Romelu Lukaku’s early penalty put Belgium ahead, the Red Devils' first defeat for nearly two years.

The win means England have now won 20 of their last 21 competitive home games, with the three points putting them top of their Nations League group.

With next summer’s European Championships on the horizon skipper Henderson, who was fit to start after three weeks out with a thigh injury, hopes England can make a habit of playing - and beating - the top sides.

"It was very nice to get back out there, playing for England. It was nice to play again after a while,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“It was a good game to come into, Belgium are a very good side. We've got to be delighted with the performance level and getting the three points.

"We managed the game very well, particularly second half. I thought we were a lot stronger and created one or two chances which I think we could have scored from and defended well overall. We know with the players that they've got that they are going to create problems, but I think we kept that to a minimum and managed to get the points which is important.

"We want to compete with the very best teams, and Belgium are certainly that. We competed very well and that's what we want to do, keep competing and growing and you never know where that may take us.”

Henderson was involved in one of the game’s key moments when he won a penalty shortly before half-time after being dragged back by Thomas Meunier as he looked to get on the end of a corner.

Meunier was seen animately speaking to Henderson on the touchline at the final whistle, clearly debating the referee’s decision.

"He wasn't sure it was a penalty, but I was pretty sure it was,” added Henderson. “I was in front of him and he pulled back on my shoulder.”