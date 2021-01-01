‘We want to beat Bayern for our own objectives’ – Borussia Monchengladbach’s Bensebaini

The Foals are aiming to boost their chances of qualifying for the Europa League when they travel to the Allianz Arena on Saturday

Borussia Monchengladbach defender Ramy Bensebaini said they focused on getting a good result against Bayern Munich and not to stop their Bundesliga title party.

With Champions League football written off for next season, Marco Rose's side currently occupy the seventh spot in the German top-flight standings and they are a point behind the Europa League qualifying spot.

Victory over Bayern Munich would boost their qualification chances and also delay the Bavarians’ ninth successive Bundesliga crown.

"Our motivation is not to stop them; it's to get a good result for ourselves,” Bensebaini told the Bundesliga website.

“We're in the race to qualify for a European spot. If we're able to beat Bayern, we'll increase our chances of doing so. So, in the first instance, we want to beat Bayern for our own objectives. And if we can spoil the party in the process, we take it."

Following his recovery from coronavirus in January, the Algeria star made his return to action against Bayern Munich and he played a key role as the Foals turned around a two-goal deficit to grab maximum points with a 3-2 win.

He reflected on the five-goal thriller at the Borussia Park and how Borussia Monchengladbach fought their way to victory.

"It was my first match back after recovering from coronavirus. So it was a bit difficult for me - I remember I was only meant to play 60 minutes,” he continued.

“In the end, I continued until the 89th minute - there was one minute left on the clock, I think. When we went 2-0 down, we told ourselves not to give up, to continue playing our football. We'd had chances at that point, even though we hadn't been able to take them.

“So we continued playing our football and putting them under pressure. We pressed them high and won a good number of balls up the pitch. We scored three goals in the end - not bad."

On Bayern Munich talisman Robert Lewandowski who is the leading top scorer in the German top-flight with 36 goals, Bensebaini said: "He's an attacker with lots of quality. His main strength is knowing where to position himself - being in the right place at the right time and his ability to find the back of the net. He's part of a great team with lots of good players. He can only be the best in the world."