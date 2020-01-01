‘We played utter rubbish’ - Nigeria fans react to Super Eagles defeat by Algeria

Gernot Rohr’s men failed to come to life against the Desert Foxes which left supporters infuriated

Nigerian supporters have taken to Twitter to decry what was a poor display by the Super Eagles after they lost 1-0 to in Friday’s international friendly in .

Coach Gernot Rohr had to do without regulars Wilfried Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Joe Aribo and Victor Osimhen, and their absence told on the game with the three-time African champions lacking cohesion in the middle of the park and in attack as well.

Algeria took the lead in the sixth minute via full-back Ramy Bensebaini’s close-range effort which rebounded following a corner-kick routine.

could not find their way back into the game with criticism particularly pointed towards Paul Onuachu.

The 26-year-old was a replacement for Osimhen and has been in fine form in the Belgian Jupiler League this season, scoring seven goals in seven matches. He was, however, a shadow of himself in Austria and was taken off for forward Kelechi Iheanacho in the 67th minute.

The likes of Maduka Okoye, making the starting XI for the first time, a debutant at left-back Zaidu Sanusi, regular face Alex Iwobi, and Tyronne Ebuehi - making his first international appearance since the 2018 World Cup because of a lengthy spell on the sidelines - were singled out as some of the best performers on the night.

The Super Eagles will go again when they tackle in the other friendly next Tuesday.

I dont even understand this team man....hope its because its just friendlies cause this guys cannot even qualify for AFCON

#NGAALG — victor havertz (@Itx_victoric) October 9, 2020

This game has just reminded us that Wilfred Ndidi is the heart and soul of this Super Eagles set-up. Our midfield today was just above useless. #NGAALG pic.twitter.com/YXn8acbnKR — DUBEM (@FootballChef) October 9, 2020

There's only one reason we lost that #NGAALG game



We played utter rubbish!



...but for that midfielder wearing red boot and Chukwueze — Kayode-Nissi Joshua (@NeeCJoe) October 9, 2020

FT Algeria beat Nigeria 1-0 in Austria. A lacklustre performance from the Super Eagles. #NGAALG https://t.co/kVOdLWQWqT — Nigeria Football Go! (@NGfooty) October 9, 2020

#NGAALG That Nigerian Midfield is poor and it is the reason the team hardly had any shot on target. I can’t believe the absence of Aribo and Ndidi could be so obvious. While chasing the game the team could not even keep possession or keep the ball on the ground. Just hit and hope — Paul Oviero Skoles (@ovieroskoles) October 9, 2020

#NGAALG Full time



What an awful performance!



Not good enough for a country of over 200 million.



Gernot Rohr is absolutely not the manager to take us forward. #EndSARS — OptaSuperEagles (@OptaSuper) October 9, 2020

Todays match was very poor super eagles really disappointed me. A lot of passes we're just slipping out of the players legs #NGAALG — Temi (@Greatherotemi) October 9, 2020

Not a great game from the @NGSuperEagles.



Having not played together since November 2019 and new faces , it's expected.



Let's see what Tunisia will bring on Tuesday #SuperEagles #InternationalFriendly #NGAALG — cecilia omorogbe (@CTV_ceceO) October 9, 2020

If we had the chance to ask the @NGSuperEagles players individually what the game plan was to break down the Algerian defense then you would understand where the problem was. There was no actual tactical plan to break down the defense. Rohr is to blame for me #NGAALG — Toha Oseni (@tohadidas) October 9, 2020

Naija played like one village league team nothing was professional about the ball. P.Onuachu one human being that I don't like as a player too doll for football.#NGAALG — Henroh (@Henroh4) October 9, 2020

This match is just rubbish. Just wasted my data watching this nonsense. In 2020 we still have Ahmed Musa. Onachu should play basketball. Iwobi was okay but that's what he usually is in games like this. Ekong😭😭 #NGAALG — ™©Andreas Uche (@Andygalant19) October 9, 2020