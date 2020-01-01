Nigeria

‘We played utter rubbish’ - Nigeria fans react to Super Eagles defeat by Algeria

Kunle Fayiga
Alex Iwobi, Adlene Guedioura - Algeria vs. Nigeria
Getty Images
Gernot Rohr’s men failed to come to life against the Desert Foxes which left supporters infuriated

Nigerian supporters have taken to Twitter to decry what was a poor display by the Super Eagles after they lost 1-0 to Algeria in Friday’s international friendly in Austria.

Coach Gernot Rohr had to do without regulars Wilfried Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Joe Aribo and Victor Osimhen, and their absence told on the game with the three-time African champions lacking cohesion in the middle of the park and in attack as well.

Algeria took the lead in the sixth minute via Borussia Monchengladbach full-back Ramy Bensebaini’s close-range effort which rebounded following a corner-kick routine.

    Nigeria could not find their way back into the game with criticism particularly pointed towards Paul Onuachu.

    The 26-year-old was a replacement for Osimhen and has been in fine form Genk in the Belgian Jupiler League this season, scoring seven goals in seven matches. He was, however, a shadow of himself in Austria and was taken off for Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho in the 67th minute.

    The likes of Maduka Okoye, making the starting XI for the first time, a debutant at left-back Zaidu Sanusi, regular face Alex Iwobi, and Tyronne Ebuehi - making his first international appearance since the 2018 World Cup because of a lengthy spell on the sidelines - were singled out as some of the best performers on the night.

    The Super Eagles will go again when they tackle Tunisia in the other friendly next Tuesday.

