‘We played utter rubbish’ - Nigeria fans react to Super Eagles defeat by Algeria
Nigerian supporters have taken to Twitter to decry what was a poor display by the Super Eagles after they lost 1-0 to Algeria in Friday’s international friendly in Austria.
Coach Gernot Rohr had to do without regulars Wilfried Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Joe Aribo and Victor Osimhen, and their absence told on the game with the three-time African champions lacking cohesion in the middle of the park and in attack as well.
Algeria took the lead in the sixth minute via Borussia Monchengladbach full-back Ramy Bensebaini’s close-range effort which rebounded following a corner-kick routine.
Nigeria could not find their way back into the game with criticism particularly pointed towards Paul Onuachu.
The 26-year-old was a replacement for Osimhen and has been in fine form Genk in the Belgian Jupiler League this season, scoring seven goals in seven matches. He was, however, a shadow of himself in Austria and was taken off for Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho in the 67th minute.
The likes of Maduka Okoye, making the starting XI for the first time, a debutant at left-back Zaidu Sanusi, regular face Alex Iwobi, and Tyronne Ebuehi - making his first international appearance since the 2018 World Cup because of a lengthy spell on the sidelines - were singled out as some of the best performers on the night.
The Super Eagles will go again when they tackle Tunisia in the other friendly next Tuesday.
I dont even understand this team man....hope its because its just friendlies cause this guys cannot even qualify for AFCON— victor havertz (@Itx_victoric) October 9, 2020
#NGAALG
This game has just reminded us that Wilfred Ndidi is the heart and soul of this Super Eagles set-up. Our midfield today was just above useless. #NGAALG pic.twitter.com/YXn8acbnKR— DUBEM (@FootballChef) October 9, 2020
There's only one reason we lost that #NGAALG game— Kayode-Nissi Joshua (@NeeCJoe) October 9, 2020
We played utter rubbish!
...but for that midfielder wearing red boot and Chukwueze
FT Algeria beat Nigeria 1-0 in Austria. A lacklustre performance from the Super Eagles. #NGAALG https://t.co/kVOdLWQWqT— Nigeria Football Go! (@NGfooty) October 9, 2020
#NGAALG That Nigerian Midfield is poor and it is the reason the team hardly had any shot on target. I can’t believe the absence of Aribo and Ndidi could be so obvious. While chasing the game the team could not even keep possession or keep the ball on the ground. Just hit and hope— Paul Oviero Skoles (@ovieroskoles) October 9, 2020
#NGAALG Full time— OptaSuperEagles (@OptaSuper) October 9, 2020
What an awful performance!
Not good enough for a country of over 200 million.
Gernot Rohr is absolutely not the manager to take us forward. #EndSARS
Todays match was very poor super eagles really disappointed me. A lot of passes we're just slipping out of the players legs #NGAALG— Temi (@Greatherotemi) October 9, 2020
Not a great game from the @NGSuperEagles.— cecilia omorogbe (@CTV_ceceO) October 9, 2020
Having not played together since November 2019 and new faces , it's expected.
Let's see what Tunisia will bring on Tuesday #SuperEagles #InternationalFriendly #NGAALG
If we had the chance to ask the @NGSuperEagles players individually what the game plan was to break down the Algerian defense then you would understand where the problem was. There was no actual tactical plan to break down the defense. Rohr is to blame for me #NGAALG— Toha Oseni (@tohadidas) October 9, 2020
Naija played like one village league team nothing was professional about the ball. P.Onuachu one human being that I don't like as a player too doll for football.#NGAALG— Henroh (@Henroh4) October 9, 2020
This match is just rubbish. Just wasted my data watching this nonsense. In 2020 we still have Ahmed Musa. Onachu should play basketball. Iwobi was okay but that's what he usually is in games like this. Ekong😭😭 #NGAALG— ™©Andreas Uche (@Andygalant19) October 9, 2020
#NGAALG— H||A||T||E||M (@_Nazzem) October 9, 2020
Imagine playing a 6ft7 striker who was struggling to win aerial duels comfortably and then we had wingers who were only interested in cutting in and taking aim at the goal,, Surely that's a mismatch 😂 🤦♂