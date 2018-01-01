‘We play to our strength,’ says Enugu Rangers’ Gbenga Ogunbote

In the wake of the criticism on the Flying Antelopes’ performances in recent outings, the club’s handler has come out in defense of his team

Coach Gbenga Ogunbote has disclosed that Enugu Rangers play to their strength – disclaiming the tag that they are ‘comeback kings’.

The Flying Antelopes emerged as champions of the Nigeria Federation Cup after erasing a three-goal deficit to beat Kano Pillars on penalties to seal a Caf Confederation place.

In their preliminary round against Defence Force of Ethiopia, the Nigerians recorded victories home and away but the tactician feels his team has given a fine response to critics.

“Our comeback in some recent matches is not a question of strategy rather we always play to our strength,” Ogunbote told Caf website.

“I feel very great after winning both the home and away match against Defence FC of Lesotho in the last round. After the first leg, there were criticisms here that we didn't play well.

“But we went over there (Addis Ababa) for the second leg and got an away win. These victories home and away confirmed our superiority and I want to give thanks to God for that.”

For Enugu Rangers to progress to the next of the competition, they must navigate their way past Algeria’s USMBA with Ogunbote not ready to crash out.

“Though many Nigerians teams have not done well against north African teams recently, I believe there’s always a turnaround in life,” he continued.

“We need to work harder in order to get very far in this competition; we shall do our best and make sure that they (USMBA) do not stop us at this stage.”