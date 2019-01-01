'We never won anything' - Icardi says he left Inter for PSG to win trophies

The Argentinian forward discussed his move to the French giants, saying he believes it is time to compete at the highest level

Mauro Icardi said he left for champions to win titles as he believes he has reached a point in his career where he needs to win trophies.

Icardi moved to PSG on an initial season-long loan, with the French giants reportedly holding the option to buy the striker for €65 million (£59m/$71m).

The 26-year-old, who arrived at Inter from in 2013, scored 111 goals and 124 goals in all competitions to be eighth on the Nerazzurri's all-time list.

Icardi – stripped of the Inter captaincy last season and frozen out by head coach Antonio Conte after the former boss took over as manager– said the time was right to leave San Siro.

"I came here to play," Icardi told Canal+. "If you arrive with an option to buy, you know the player has to give his best to ensure the club decides to purchase him outright. We'll see what happens next summer.

"I was in my seventh year at Inter and my dream was to play in the with Inter, which I did last season, but we never won anything.

"I thought the time had come for me to go to a winning club, one that could challenge for and win titles. It's time for me to start winning.

"The truth is that PSG is a squad full of champions and that is what I wanted."

Icardi made his debut in PSG's 1-0 win over on September 14 before starting in last week's memorable 3-0 Champions League victory against , which featured two goals from Angel di Maria and a late finish from Thomas Meunier.

However, the international missed Sunday's late triumph at Ligue 1 rivals .

Article continues below

Next up for PSG is a visit from Stade on Wednesday, and Icardi is looking to play his part for the club as the season continues.

"People call me a 'killer' in the penalty area. I am always ready in the box to score goals," Icardi added. "Ever since my debut when very young for Rosario, my objective and obsession has always been to score goals."