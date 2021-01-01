‘We need to talk’ – Marquinhos hits out at PSG display as Ligue 1 title slips away

Mauricio Pochettino's side now must rely on teams elsewhere doing them a favour in the final weeks of the season

Paris Saint-Germain’s grasp on the Ligue 1 title looks tenuous as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Rennes on Sunday, and Marquinhos says that the players “need to talk”.

Neymar opened the scoring from a contested penalty in first-half stoppage-time, but PSG were unable to build on their lead and Serhou Guirassy headed an equaliser in the second period.

Presnel Kimpembe was subsequently sent off while Rennes had the better chances to win the game late on.

What was said?

Speaking to Canal+, the captain said: “Of course it's a blow to morale. We will believe until the end, but we have to do a lot better at PSG. We know it's difficult and Lille win every game, but we have to believe we can win the title and win our last matches.

“We had chances and we couldn't score. Football is like that, it's details. If you can't be decisive ... We repeat it every time, but it's the truth. We have chances and we don't score. They score on a corner.

“It's football, but we realise that we have to do better when we see the results of the season. We lost games that we shouldn't. We lost too many points at home and it hurts us in the end.

“During the next week, we will have to talk. Because when you're at PSG, it's unacceptable to let points go like that. One, two, three times ... It's starting to happen a lot.

"It’s clearly not our best season. We weren't very strong and we have to do a lot better. We need to talk to each other for next season.”

The bigger picture

PSG are three points behind Lille with two matches remaining. The Parisians are reliant on Lille failing to take four points from a match against Saint-Etienne at home and a trip to Angers – both very winnable games.

Meanwhile, PSG, who play Montpellier in the Coupe de France semi-final on Wednesday, host Reims then go to Brest.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side were knocked out of Europe in midweek by Manchester City at the semi-final stage of the Champions League.

