'We need to be aware defensively' - Janine Beckie cautions Canada ahead of Cameroon showdown

The forward anticipates a tough showdown for her side in their opener against the Africans in Monday's clash

Canada forward Janine Beckie says her side cannot afford any defensive errors when they face in their opening game in on Monday.

Kenneth Heiner-Møller's side will be meeting the Africans for the first time at the international level in their Women's World Cup opener at Stade de la Mosson.

On their road to , Canada are undefeated in nine friendlies in 2019, including a 2-1 win over African champions in in April.

In spite of their fine preparatory run-in, the forward is wary of the threats the Indomitable Lionesses could pose.

“Cameroon are definitely a high-quality team and they pose different threats than teams we face normally,” Beckie told the Canada Soccer website.

“Their transition is really good, they are very quick, they have a lot of range in the back, so I think we need to be aware defensively.

"We just need to impose ourselves. If we focus on ourselves, I think we can get the result.”

Ranked fifth in the world, Canada are among the favourites to claim the title and will aim for a winning start on Monday.