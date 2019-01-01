'We must stay focused' - Chinaza Uchendu upbeat about Braga title chance

The Nigerian helped Braga keep their double title bid alive and is confident of inspiring the club to success as well

Chinaza Uchendu has urged Braga to stay focused towards winning a double this season after she inspired their comeback win over rivals in the Portuguese Women's Cup.

The international has been in electric form this season and she scored the equaliser in Saturday's game as Miguel Santos' side earned a 3-1 win.

The victory propelled Braga in the last eight of the competition, thus, ending Sporting's bid for the third crown in a row and put the former in the frame for a double this term.

The 21-year-old, who has now scored five goals in 14 games reveals the secret behind her form while being upbeat about their chances of ending the wait for a major silverware this season.

"I think what helped us get victory was our team spirit," Uchendu told Goal.

"I remembered after the first half when we were a goal down, we had to talk to ourselves and we did it.

"I am happy here and the secret behind my form is that after the team trainings, I make out time to work on some things about myself both mentally and technically and I think that its working for me.

"My dream with the team is to make history because we’ve not won anything in the past two seasons. I want to be part of the history that will be made this season and hopefully we will.

"I believe that hard work and commitment are the key to success, so for us to keep winning, we must stay focused and continue to work harder."

Aside from being favourites to land the Portuguese Women's Cup, Braga currently sit atop of the league log with 46 points - three above closest challengers Sporting with six matches left to play.

And Uchendu will be hoping to continue with her impressive scoring form when her side hosts seventh-placed Ouriense at Estadio Municipal, Maio on Saturday.