'We must start games better' - Desiree Ellis wants South Africa to improve after Korea DPR defeat

Following their horrible defeat against the Asians, the gaffer has suggested that her side needs to start taking their chances

Desiree Ellis has insisted that her side still have a lot to improve on as she believes they need to be more clinical offensively and defensively.

Banyana Banyana saw their hopes of reaching Cyprus Women's Cup final suffer a huge set back after they conceded four goals in the opening 35 minutes against the Koreans.

Despite their second-half fightback, the Africans could not find their way back against the Asians as Lebogang Ramalepe's first-half strike only proved to be a mere consolation.

And the disappointed 55-year-old has attributed their big loss to their poor start to the match at AEK Arena, stressing that the Koreans were more clinical than her side.

"We knew this was going to be our toughest game in the group," Ellis told Goal.

"The first half was one you would want to forget. We could have done our individual tasks better. We had created a few chances, but they were more clinical than us. The character shown in the second half is a big positive for us, but we must start games better.

"Most Asian teams play the same way in a possession-based style and its something similar we can expect from at the World Cup. We could not organise ourselves quick enough in all areas and they were clinical in converting almost all the chances they had.

"The second half is surely a plus for us. We changed the system a bit and it gave us a little more structure and allowed us to play more but also reorganise ourselves defensively when we did not have the ball. We must start better, be better defensively and be more clinical with the chances we are creating.

"[Against ], a win is a must but we have to make sure we score first but it's another difficult game as they all have been. Like we have grown over the last few years, so have the other teams as well."

Rock-bottom have only a point from two games and will hope to end their group stage campaign with a win over the Czech Republic at the Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium on Monday.