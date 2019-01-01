'We have to stay quiet'- Simeone coy on Atletico's La Liga chances

Despite being the only side with a perfect record after three games, Atletico's coach is not getting carried away

Diego Simeone dismissed talk of winning the title after preserved their 100 per cent record with a last-gasp comeback against .

Atletico rallied from 2-0 down to dramatically prevail 3-2 over Eibar thanks to substitute Thomas Partey's 90th-minute winner in Madrid on Sunday.

Eibar threatened a sensational upset at Wanda Metropolitano, where goals from Charles and Anaitz Arbilla put the visitors in control after 19 minutes.

However, Joao Felix and Vitolo helped restore parity by the 52nd minute before Thomas came off the bench to complete the fightback at the death.

Atletico are the only team with three wins from three La Liga matches heading into the international break but head coach Simeone is not getting carried away.

"No, there's a lot of new people in the team, we are rebuilding the team," Simeone told reporters when asked about the possibility of winning La Liga.

"A lot of new players are getting used to our system, to the way that we work and we need to win, win, win another time. We have three new defenders this season and there is a lot of responsibility on my shoulders, eight players left, eight new ones have come in.

"Everybody is very excited but we have to stay quiet and work."



Atletico – who defied the odds to claim the league title in 2013-14 – are two points clear atop the table, four ahead of bitter rivals and five better off than defending champions .

The last time Atletico had nine points from nine to start the season, they captured the La Liga trophy in 2014 but Simeone stressed his current side requires work.

"We had Raul [Garcia], Tiago and Gabi on our team, now my players are very, very young," he said.

"Thomas, Joao, [Renan] Lodi, Saul [Niguez]. Back then when we won the league my players were better and now my team, we need to build it, we need to think that every game is a final."

Atletico will travel to face on September 14 following the international break as they look to keep their perfect start going.