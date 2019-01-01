‘We have broken the jinx’ – Rivers United’s Eguma revels in victory over Sunshine Stars

After failed attempts in their previous encounters, the Pride of Rivers put the Owena Whales to the sword to the delight of their manager

Coach Stanley Eguma has disclosed that has put an end to ’ dominance in the Professional Football League.

The Pride of Rivers secured a 2-1 victory over Kabiru Dogo’s men in Sunday’s Nigerian elite division clash.

Timileyin Ogunjiyi had handed the Owena Whales an early lead at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, but the hosts bounced back to win thanks to Peter Ubakanma and Michael Stephen’s efforts.

Consequently, they ended Sunshine Stars’ dominance over Rivers United having recorded a win and a draw in their last two visits.

The win is a relief for Eguma’s side, and the manager has boasted that Sunshine Stars will always lose whenever both sides meet henceforth.

“It was a resolution of the entire team that we have to beat Sunshine Stars this time,” Eguma told media.

“They have been very lucky any time they come to Port Harcourt in the past few years. So, we resolved we have to beat them by working hard. And we did that.

“After we lost to Akwa United in Uyo, we came back and resolved that we have to beat Sunshine in our next game. Even when they scored the first goal, it didn’t deter us, it didn’t demoralise us.

“The players came back to the game and equalised, and went ahead to get the second goal. So I think we have broken the jinx and henceforth, Sunshine will always fall in Port Harcourt.”

Rivers United continue their push for the league diadem when they visit league strugglers Adamawa United on Sunday . They are seventh in the log with 15 points from 10 outings.