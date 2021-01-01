Cristiano Ronaldo

'We found something Ronaldo can't do: stand in a wall!' - Juventus star slammed for Porto's Champions League winner

The Portuguese star didn't hold firm as Sergio Oliveira's free kick went through his legs and past Wojciech Szczesny in extra time

Cristiano Ronaldo was called out for turning his back in a wall on Porto's deciding free-kick goal, as Juventus crashed out of the Champions League on Tuesday. 

Ten-man Porto secured a major upset in the last 16, losing the second leg 3-2 in Turin after extra time but advancing via away goals with a 4-4 aggregate result. 

The deciding moment in the tie came with just five minutes left in the second half of extra time, as Sergio Oliveira's free kick from long range went under Juve's wall and snuck past goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

What happened in Tuesday's game?

After winning the first leg 2-1 at home, Porto grabbed a massive away goal in the 19th minute when Oliveira's penalty made it 3-1 on aggregate. 

But Juve struck back through Federico Chiesa, who scored two second-half goals on either side of a second yellow card for Porto's Mehdi Taremi. 

Though up a man, Juve could not find a winner and Oliveira's second goal of the night came when Juve's wall disintegrated – with Ronaldo guilty of turning his back and lifting his leg, allowing the ball to go through his legs.

Adrien Rabiot's late goal was only a consolation as Juve crashed out of the competition, ensuring Ronaldo's wait for European glory with the Italian side will go on.

