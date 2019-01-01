'We deservedly won' - Austria coach Dominik Thalhammer pleased with Nigeria triumph

The tactician led his side to victory over the African champions on Wednesday and says that their perseverance paid off

women head coach Dominik Thalhammer has expressed delight over his side's 4-1 triumph over at AEK Arena on Wednesday.

Both sides played out a 0-0 draw in the first half, with the Africans playing with 10 players after goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi was sent off in the fifth minute of the game.

However, second half goals from Nina Burger, Nicole Billa, Laura Feiersinger and Jennifer Klein helped the Euro 2017 semi-finalists silence the Super Falcons in Larnaca.

And the 48-year-old tactician admits the African champions were extremely difficult to play because of their fast forwards despite his side's numerical advantage.

"We started well but came a little out of rhythm after the red card," Thalhammer told the Austrian FA website.

"After the system changed, we have better occupied the positions outside and have gotten better in the rhythm, but despite to overpower them was extremely difficult to play.

"This is because Nigeria has played a lot of vertical because of the fast-offensive players, but in the end, we have that deservedly won.

"We have already given many players the chance to show themselves against Nigeria, which will also be the case against , also because of the great competition at the Cyprus Cup."

Following their opening win over Nigeria, Austria will hope to consolidate on their fine start when they face Group C leaders Belgium on Friday.