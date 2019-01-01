‘We cannot afford to falter’ – Aigbogun upbeat about Nigeria U20 Afcon chances

The Flying Eagles handler has set a big target for his team ahead of the commencement of the youth championship

Coach Paul Aigbogun is optimistic about Nigeria U20’s chances of qualifying for the 2019 Fifa U20 World Cup in Poland.

The seven-time African champions will square up against Niger Republic, South Africa and Burundi in Group A of the Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Niger Republic.

Should the Flying Eagles qualify from the group, they will secure an automatic ticket to the World Cup.



And Aigbogun has assured that his team will not falter in their bid to qualify for the World Cup as well as win tournament for a record eighth time.

“We must first plan on earning a ticket to the World Cup finals,” Aigbogun told NFF website.

“There would definitely be no margin for error in the first two matches. Once we are able to secure maximum points from the first two matches, we would have one leg at the World Cup.

“Afterwards, we would then begin to plan for the trophy. Focus and tactics must be for one match at a time. We cannot afford to falter.”