We can prove Nigeria's the best U20 women's team in African Games - Amoo

The Falconets duo are aiming to secure the crown ahead of the final clash with Cameroon in Morocco on Thursday

Bashirat Amoo and Patricia Innocent are hoping to claim a gold medal as face in the African Games final on Thursday.

The Nigeria duo has been influential in the Falconets' journey so far as they featured prominently in the 3-0 semi-final win over .

Before the semi-final win, the West Africans finished top of Group B with seven points, getting wins over Zambia and but were held to a 1-1 draw by Cameroon.

For Amoo, the Confluence Queens midfielder is excited about the team's progress to the final and she is confident they will end on a high.

"My target is to help my team to the final and win the title," Amoo told Goal.

"We've worked hard to get to this stage and our aim coming here is to win the title. We've played Cameroon before in the group stage, so, they are not new to us.

"We know where we had lapses in that game and we hope to effect those corrections this time against Cameroon to win the final."

On her part, Innocent assures they will not leave anything to chance to beat the young Lionesses in Rabat.

"The African Games is the biggest sports event in Africa," the Sunshine Queens midfielder told Goal.

"It's a great privilege to compete at the Games and all of us on the team wants to mark it by winning gold. We have to give everything to win against Cameroon.

"This is what we came for. It won't be easy but I believe that we are equal to the task and can prove that we are the best U20 women's team in Africa."

With beating Algeria 2-1 to claim bronze, the final match will be staged at Boubker Aamar Stadium at 5 pm local time.