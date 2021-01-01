'We believe football is a sport for all' - PSG president condemns Super League plans & pledges support to UEFA

Nasser Al-Khelaifi has confirmed that the French champions will not be involved in the proposed breakaway

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has condemned the newly unveiled plans for a Super League and pledged his support to UEFA in a bid to help "resolve the problems which the football community is currently facing".

On Sunday it was announced that 12 of Europe's biggest clubs have been included in a controversial proposal for a new continental competition designed to oppose the Champions League, which has caused uproar across all levels of the game.

Several clubs have already publicly stated their refusal to participate, including Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, and PSG have now revealed where they stand on the issue.

What's been said?

Al-Khelaifi confirmed that PSG won't be involved in the Super League while speaking as part of a UEFA press release on Tuesday afternoon.

“PSG firmly believes that football is a sport for all. I have been consistent on this point since the very start," said the PSG president.

"We must remember that as a football club we are a family and a community, whose heart is made up by our supporters.

"There is a need to evolve the models of UEFA competition that currently exist and the proposition offered yesterday by UEFA, which concludes 24 months of deep consultation with everyone across the European football landscape, goes in this direction.

"We think that all proposals without UEFA’s support do not resolve the problems which the football community is currently facing, but are motivated by personal interest.

"PSG will continue to work with UEFA.”

UEFA's stance on the Super League

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has expressed his belief that the footballing world and society in general are united in opposition against the Super League, which he has described as a "disgraceful" initiative "fuelled by greed".

He also promised that all clubs and players involved in the breakaway will face severe punishment in a statement at the start of the week, which reads: "We urge everyone from the millions of football lovers around the world, the world’s media, politicians and football’s governing bodies to stand tall with us, as we do everything in our power to ensure this never ends up in fruition.

"The players who will play in the teams that might play in the closed league will be banned from playing in the World Cup and the Euros. They will not be able to represent their national teams at any matches."

Have any of the Super League clubs commented publicly?

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Real Madrid tactician Zinedine Zidane have all fielded questions about the Super League during the latest round of club press conferences.

Klopp and Guardiola have both expressed their belief that the plans would have a damaging impact on that game, but Santiago Bernabeu chief Florentino Perez has jumped to the defence of the competition - which has been slated to start in August.

Article continues below

The Real Madrid president has told El Chiringuito: " [We are doing it] to save the more modest clubs, before the chance to save them has gone.

"This will save everyone. Football is going through a really delicate moment. The worst in 20 years."

Further reading