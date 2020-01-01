'We are witnessing one of the best Premier League teams in history' - Owen hails 'sensational' Liverpool after Sheffield Utd win

The former Reds striker was beaming in his assessment of Jurgen Klopp's side after their comfortable home victory over the Blades at Anfield

have "absolutely everything" and are on course to go down in the Premier League's hall of fame, according to Michael Owen.

The Reds restored their 13 point lead at the top of the table with a 2-0 home win against Sheffield United on Thursday night.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane grabbed the goals for the hosts, who extended their winning run to 11 matches and moved one step closer to their first title in 30 years.

Liverpool have equalled the best-ever start to a Premier League season with 58 points from their opening 20 fixtures, and are now unbeaten in 37 top-flight outings.

Jurgen Klopp's men still have a game in hand over their nearest challengers Leicester and , with a trip to up next in nine days time.

Owen was full of praise for the Reds after the final whistle, expressing his belief that "we are witnessing one of the best teams in Premier League history".

"They have just got absolutely everything," the former Liverpool striker told BT Sport. "We are witnessing one of the best Premier League teams in history, if not the best.

"The only thing they need to do now is lift that Premier League trophy, and probably a couple of times.

"This team has been sensational for a good while now."

When asked if Liverpool had produced a champion's performance against , Owen added: "Yes, total control. It would be fair to say a couple of years ago you could say Liverpool struggled to hang on to a lead and often looked flimsy late on.

"But this last year it has just been sensational stuff. They've got a variety of ways to play, they can score from any part of the pitch, they've got strength out wide and they create goals for full-backs."

Before Liverpool's next Premier League outing at Spurs, Klopp must prepare his players for a huge showdown this weekend.

The Reds are due to come up against local rivals in a third-round clash at Anfield on Sunday, as they chase down another piece of domestic silverware.