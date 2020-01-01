'We are with you Webo' – Mbappe, Adepoju and Milla lead solidarity for Basaksehir coach after alleged racist abuse
Paris Saint-Germain stars Kylian Mbappe and Presnel Kimpembe, alongside African football icons Mutiu Adepoju and Roger Milla, have shown support to Pierre Webo after he was allegedly racially abused during Tuesday’s Champions League clash.
Istanbul Basaksehir assistant manager Webo was involved in a furious exchange with the fourth official Sebastian Coltescu, who had instructed the referee to send Webo off after he protested a call on the pitch.
The Turkish club accused the fourth official of racial abuse in how he identified the Basaksehir assistant to the match referee.
With the game now moved to Wednesday after both teams walked off the pitch, Mbappe and other notable football figures took to social media, expressing solidarity with Webo.
SAY NO TO RACISM. ❌❌❌— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 8, 2020
M.WEBO WE ARE WITH YOU. ✊🏽
Together, we can take football to a greater height. But first, we must all #SayNoToRacism— Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) December 8, 2020
#NoToRacism ✊🏿— Roger Milla (@roger_milla_9) December 8, 2020
Stay strong my fellow Achille Webo. You don’t deserve that. You have all my support. 🙏@ChampionsLeague @ibfk2014 pic.twitter.com/zcCrAi05UY
NO ❌✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/Z3WIbgCFgi— Presnel Kimpembe (@kimpembe_3) December 8, 2020
✊🏻✊🏿 NO TO RACISM | #Respect pic.twitter.com/Ic1BzfANoi— İstanbul Başakşehir (@ibfk2014) December 8, 2020
All forms of racism go against the values held by Paris Saint-Germain, the club’s Chairman, staff and players.— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) December 8, 2020
Webo 💪🏾 #Notoracism— Çağlar Söyüncü (@Syncaglar) December 8, 2020
We strongly support and stand with Pierre Webo#NoToRacism ✊🏿✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/8CckHVr6mX— Fenerbahçe English (@Fenerbahce_EN) December 8, 2020
Once again we witness a reality in football, when will it stop?— Marcelo Guedes (@MarceloGuedes02) December 8, 2020
Webo, @dembabafoot and all the other players involved in this brave attitude have my support. Not to racism!! pic.twitter.com/H3TC0KY1rq
✊🏻✊🏿 NO TO RACISM | #Respect pic.twitter.com/xd1knQ2wGt— Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) December 8, 2020
NO TO RACISM ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/TeLapF0TlU— Radhi Jaidi (@RadhijaidiOff) December 8, 2020
This is disgrace😡.— Famara Diedhiou (@famara2001) December 8, 2020
Time to do something ! https://t.co/jqBCPHoZB8— Paul-Jose Mpoku (@PaulJoseMpoku) December 9, 2020
About racism, there have been problems with fans in general. But today it is terrible that a referee is brought up on racism. Stop it! @uefacom @championsleague @ibfk2014 @pierrewebo9_— Didier Zokora (@dzokora5) December 9, 2020
