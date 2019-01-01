'We are poised to go past Anderlecht' - Nigeria's Charity Reuben eyes Champions League success

The Nigerian striker is pleased to feature in European club competition and is confident her team can go all the way this season

After helping BIIK Kazygurt into the knockout stages of the Uefa Women’s , striker Charity Reuben has backed her side to go past in the Round of 32.

The Kazakhstan club has been crowned league champions 12 times and is on the brink of retaining the title for the 2019-20 season.

BIIK have only once managed to progress past the Round of 32 in their previous 12 attempts in 2017, but Anderlecht, who made their debut last season have never reached the Round of 16.

Ahead of Thursday's clash in Brussels, the former Bayelsa Queens star is delighted with the experience of playing in the competition and vows to inspire her side to European glory this year.

"My journey here has been successful so far and [I am] still looking up to God for more success this season," Reuben told Goal.

"It's awesome I mean for a first timer in Europe but I have always faced tough and strong opposition in the Women’s Premier League so I will say it’s also progressing in my career.

"Against Anderlecht, it's a normal game but we are poised to go past them and we are prepared and already arrived .

"I hope to give my best in every game because this is just a starting point for my career in Europe and I see bigger things. I give my best and our target is nothing short of a point in Belgium."

Having crashed out against last season's finalists on the away goals rule, BIIK will be aiming to go beyond this stage.

At the moment, they must secure a Round of 32 first-leg advantage at Lotto Park on Thursday, in a bid to boost their chances.