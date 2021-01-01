‘We’re on a very good run’ – Wigan’s Ojo satisfied with Burton Albion draw

The former Belgium youth international of Nigerian descent seems to be satisfied with the Latics’ result against the Brewers

Funso Ojo stated Wigan Athletic will be happy with their League One 1-1 draw with Burton Albion.



In the keenly contested encounter against the Brewers on Saturday evening at the DW Stadium, the Latics had to fight hard to pick up a point at home.

Still hurt by their 1-0 home defeat to Lincoln City in their last time out, they started strongly and opened the scoring in the 16th minute when Joe Powell fired his free-kick past Jamie Jones.

Eight minutes before the half-time break, the hosts leveled matters through Will Keane after profiting from a Lee Evans assist.

Wigan threatened to take the lead in the 70th minute, albeit, Ojo’s goalbound strike was denied by a brilliant block after Tendayi Darikwa squared his cross to the midfielder.

After the final whistle, Leam Richardson’s men settled for a point in the hard-hitting encounter

“It was a very scrappy League One game from the start. It was one of those games where at the beginning, it was scrappy and it could go either way,” Ojo told Latics TV.

“They started well in the first 15-20 minutes, but after that, I think we got the upper hand. They scored a great free-kick, but I think we recovered well and went into half-time with the score at one-all.

"It was difficult. I think overall, we wanted to get the three points, but you need to look at the bigger picture, and it’s another point.

“It’s a draw, we’re on a very good run, compared to when I came in at the end of January, and we will take it."

The Super Eagles prospect also admonished his side to continue with their good run of form as the League One season draws to a close.

“I think, first of all, we’ve got a lot of lads who have had a lot of minutes in their legs,” he continued.

Article continues below

“A lot of the lads who came in haven’t really played in the first half of the season, and came in and played a lot of minutes and covered a lot of ground.

“We need to rest up, get back together, stay positive like we have been, and work towards Hull, and stay on the good run."

With this result, Wigan are now four points clear of the relegation zone with two matches left to play. They will travel to face league leaders Hull City next weekend.