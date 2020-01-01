'We are confident' - Inter sporting director confirms latest Eriksen bid

Piero Ausilio has also claimed that a basic agreement with Chelsea for Victor Moses is in place and that signing Olivier Giroud remains a possibility

Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio has confirmed that the Nerazzurri have submitted an "official bid" for Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen is out of contract at the end of the season and is able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs. It was widely reported last week that he had already agreed personal terms with Inter.

are resigned to losing him, with Jose Mourinho saying last week: "If his decision is to leave, I think he has to leave with his head up."

Inter reportedly made an initial offer of £8.5m (€10m/$11m) for Eriksen, but they were informed that Spurs' valuation is at least double that. They have now made a bid worth £11m (€12.9m/$14.3m) plus bonuses. Spurs risk losing him for free in the summer if they continue to play hardball over the fee.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Ausilio gave a direct update on the negotiations. "We just made an official bid to Tottenham to sign Christian Eriksen and now we're waiting," he said. "Many clubs are interested but we are confident trying to get a top player like Eriksen."

He stressed that the deal was not complete, however. "As a top player, he has attracted the attention of the most important clubs in Europe. His contract is expiring in June, we are trying our best.

"But, I repeat, it is very difficult because we are talking about a great footballer and in these situations it is normal for many clubs to consider him. We will do everything possible."

Ausilio also claimed that Inter have a "basic agreement" with for Victor Moses, who is currently on loan with , while Olivier Giroud remains an option. Moses is set to cut his loan short, with Frank Lampard admitting: "He is coming back with a view to going somewhere else."

"We've reached a basic agreement with Chelsea for Moses," Ausilio said. "We are evaluating the situation, it could be an opportunity, but it's better to wait before saying more.

"Olivier Giroud is also a possibility, if we sell one of our forwards on the transfer market." Inter are attempting to move on Gabriel Barbosa and Matteo Politano, though the latter saw a swap deal for full-back Leonardo Spinazzola collapse late last week.