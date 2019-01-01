'We are completely relaxed' - Liverpool not getting carried away by Premier League lead, says Klopp

The German head coach is adamant that the Reds will continue to take each game as it comes as they attempt to dethrone Manchester City this season

are not thinking about their eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League, according to Jurgen Klopp, who is content to take one game at a time in their pursuit of domestic glory.

The Reds made it 12 wins out 13 at the start of the 2019-20 campaign by beating Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon.

Sadio Mane gave Liverpool an early second-half lead against the Eagles, but Wilfred Zaha looked to have snatched a point for the hosts when he fired into the net eight minutes from time.

Klopp's men weren't to be denied though, as Roberto Firmino finished from close range three minutes later to extend the team's unbeaten league run to 30 matches.

Liverpool are already being tipped to end a 30-year wait for a league title come May, but Klopp feels there are still three other teams in the running.

The German boss is "completely relaxed" about his side's position in the table and eager to avoid any complacency heading into a busy festive period.

"Obviously, [Manchester] City deserved all these trophies (a domestic treble) last year, they were incredible," Klopp told Sky Sports. "It is difficult to keep in touch with them, so we will see.

"Only eight points to Leicester, so we should not forget them as well - they were champions three, four years ago. And are playing an incredible season.

"If we had lost against , then it is all of a sudden only five points, and a totally different thing.

"So we are completely relaxed about that. We don't think about the gap, we don't think about the points, we just think about the next game.

"It has worked really well so far and, hopefully, we can stay like this."

The Reds are back in action on Wednesday, with set to arrive at Anfield for a crucial Group E encounter.

Liverpool conquered Europe for the sixth time in their history last season, seeing off , and before beating in the final back in June.

Klopp, who could see his team qualify for the last 16 once again with a win over Napoli, went on to express a desire to secure back-to-back Champions League crowns in 2020.

"I am not greedy but, if we can go for it again, we should try and we will try," he added. "We have a very difficult job.

"We have to play at home to Napoli which is already difficult enough and then we have to go to Salzburg, which will be 100 per cent very difficult.

"We are in a good position and hopefully we can stay in the competition. If we stay in the competition, we will try everything, of course."