Wazito FC owner launches extraordinary rant at 'f*cking hyena players'

The Kenyan side's owner Ricardo Badoer has revealed why he moved to sack 11 players in a single day

Wazito FC boss Ricardo Badoer has launched an astonishing Twitter rant at the 11 players he sacked from the Kenyan club on Tuesday, labelling them 'f*cking hyenas' who belonged on the 'f*cking streets'.

Goal exclusively reported on Tuesday the promoted side had released 11 players, among them long-serving custodian Steven Njunge, midfielder Teddy Osok, forwards Victor Ndinya, Pistone Mutamba, Derrick Otanga, and goalkeeper Kevin Omondi.

Foreign quartet of Paul Acquah from , DR Congo's Piscas Kirenge, Augustine Otu of Liberia, and Togolese Issifou Bourahana were not spared either.

In an extraordinary tweet, the club's owner Badoer has explained why he axed the players, accusing the departed eleven of 'eating his money'.

"Today the Wazito FC cleaning continues," he wrote on his @Donrico77 handle. "Kicking out no good f*cking hyena players that were recruited without my approval.

"All they did was to eat my money and lose games. I wish them the best on the f*cking streets where they belong.

"They lacked self respect and love for the game."

The 2018/19 National champions struggled to cope with the best teams in the top flight during their maiden season in the top flight, and by the time football was suspended, were in the 13th position with just 20 points acquired from 23 matches.

In an earlier interview, Otanga, who joined Wazito from , told Goal they had been asked to leave because the club was not making enough money owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The management told us Covid-19 has not made it easy for the club businesswise, and tough decisions had to be made,” Otanga, who joined the club at the beginning of the 2019/20 season, told Goal on Tuesday.

"It is a matter of recollecting yourself and getting another team to continue developing and growing your career. I take this opportunity to thank Wazito for the chance to play for them and wish them the best.”

Badoer's latest rant caps off a tumultuous first year in the Kenyan top flight for ambitious Wazito FC.

The sacking of the players came just a day after the club parted ways with British coach Stewart Hall on mutual agreement. The tactician had managed to steady the club after it had struggled to cope with the pressure in the top tier since their promotion at the start of the season.

Hall's departure makes him the latest in Wazito's long line of coaches.

Fred Ambani was relieved of his duties in October 2019 after helping the Nairobi-based club earn promotion. Ambani's place was taken by Melis Medo who was subsequently sacked after just three matches at the helm.

With his abrupt exit, Hall becomes the first coach to leave his job before the start of the 2020/21 season.