Wayne Rooney’s son Kai scores four goals in 44 minutes as Manchester United Under-18s thrash Burnley 6-0

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Kai Rooney scored four goals in 44 minutes as Manchester United’s Under-18s thrashed Burnley 6-0 on Tuesday. The 16-year-old forward’s clinical display has left fans calling for him to be fast-tracked into Michael Carrick’s first team, who head to Chelsea on Saturday on the back of an eight-game winless run capped by a 3-0 loss to Bournemouth on Sunday.

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Kai Rooney scores four goals for Manchester United Under-18s

According to the Daily Star, Wayne Rooney’s eldest son started up front for United’s Under-18s against Burnley and opened the scoring in the 22nd minute. Rooney then found the net from the spot to make it 2-0 just four minutes after half-time as Darren Fletcher’s youngsters turned on the style.

Rooney completed his hat-trick in the 63rd minute before adding his and United’s fourth three minutes later, wrapping up a 44-minute haul to extend Fletcher’s side’s winning run. Jaume Camacho, a 17-year-old Spaniard, added a fifth before Noah Ajayi made it six in the 84th minute.

Manchester United fans call for Rooney first-team promotion

Rooney’s goals had supporters calling for his involvement in the first team, with one user suggesting he should be in the side that face Chelsea next in the Premier League, quipping: “What’s he up to Saturday about half 12ish?” A second said: “This boy is better than all our forwards. Him and Lacey fr.”

A third echoed: “Play him next match against Chelsea f*** it.” A fourth added: “Put him in the first team get some Rooney passion in the team.”

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Rooney offers hope amid Carrick’s first-team struggles

The calls come with United’s first team struggling badly and Carrick’s job on the line after their winless run stretched to eight games with a 3-0 battering by Bournemouth on Sunday. Another furious fan wrote: “Just playing U-18 vs Chelsea, First team is s***!!” A sixth asked: “Is he too young to start in the first team?”

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Another joked: “Thank God I started supporting the U18 team and left the senior team.” Rooney now has five goals in three U18 Premier League games this season, having previously scored in a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest and provided an assist in a 6-3 win over Liverpool.

What next for Rooney and Manchester United?

Despite the wishful thinking, Rooney is still some way off in his development, having only made his Premier League 2 debut off the bench against Forest earlier this month.

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Carrick, meanwhile, will stay in his post after crisis talks with the Glazers and INEOS, and the 45-year-old is set to take charge at Stamford Bridge on Saturday lunchtime.



