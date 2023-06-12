WATCH: Wrexham striker Paul Mullin sees stunning solo effort win National League Goal of the Season

Paul Mullin’s stunning solo effort for Wrexham against Boreham Wood has been named National League Goal of the Season for 2022-23.

Prolific forward netted 47 times in total

Helped to secure promotion into Football League

Is already proven at League Two level

WHAT HAPPENED? The strike in question came towards the end of the Dragons’ successful promotion bid, with the record books being rewritten in North Wales as Phil Parkinson’s side surged towards title glory. Mullin aided that cause considerably, finding the target on 47 occasions across all competitions, with one special run and finish at the Racecourse Ground on April 22 seeing him earn another notable individual gong.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After helping Wrexham back to the Football League, Mullin has seen his contract extended by another 12 months through to 2026. He will be hoping to see the goals flow again next season, having previously collected a League Two Golden Boot while on the books of Cambridge United.

WHAT NEXT? Mullin became of the first marquee signings made by Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney when bidding farewell to Cambridge in the summer of 2021, with that show of faith being richly rewarded by a 28-year-old striker who has not yet given up hope of forcing his way into the senior Wales squad.