Watch: Rulli howlers restore Liverpool lead after Villarreal stun Reds with two first-half goals in Champions League semi
Ryan Tolmich
Getty
Villarreal stunned Liverpool with a pair of first-half goals, but a series of howlers from goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli helped the Reds jump back into the lead.
Boulaye Dia gave Villarreal the lead on the day within three minutes before Francis Coquelin leveled the scoreline with his side's second shot on target of the entire tie, leaving the Premier League giants stunned.
However, the Reds emerged from the dressing room with a renewed sense of purpose, with their efforts rewarded as Rulli let three past him in the second half.
