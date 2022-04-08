Watch: Ronaldo's 'Siu' celebration still popular at Real Madrid as Marcelo & Rodrygo pull it off in training

Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark 'Siu' celebration is seemingly still as popular as ever at Real Madrid, with Marcelo and Rodrygo having been seen pulling it off in the club's latest training session.

Carlo Ancelotti's Madrid squad are currently in the process of preparing for a home fixture against Getafe as they continue to chase down the Liga title, fresh from their stunning 3-1 Champions League quarter-final win over Chelsea in midweek.

Marcelo and Rodrygo were in high spirits at the club's Ciudad training ground on Friday, with the former running over to his Brazilian team-mate to celebrate a goal using a move made famous by the Blancos' all-time record scorer Ronaldo, who left the club in 2018.

Watch: Ronaldo's celebration copied by Marcelo & Rodrygo

