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Serie A - Game Week 11 7 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Stadio Olimpico, Rome

DAZN will show Roma-Sassuolo live, with Sky Sport and NOW also broadcasting the match on a co-exclusive basis. The available channels are listed below.

Roma host Sassuolo at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Saturday evening in the 11th round of Serie A 2026/27, looking to consolidate their position near the top of the table.

After Roma surrendered a 2-0 lead at Old Trafford and lost 3-2 to Manchester United in the Champions League, Gasperini wants an immediate response. The fixture list gives them an early chance to bounce back.

A win would lift Roma into second place outright, temporarily putting them one point behind leaders Lazio and ahead of Inter. They cannot afford to slip up in front of their own fans.

Sassuolo arrive on the back of four consecutive defeats, having conceded 16 goals during that run. Their latest setback was a 4-2 home defeat to Fiorentina.

Without captain Domenico Berardi, Aquilani must try to restore some stability to his side. Sassuolo sit 17th and need points in their fight to avoid relegation.

Here's how to watch Roma-Sassuolo live on TV and via streaming.

Team news

Gollini is at serious risk of missing out for Roma, so Vasquez is expected to start in goal again. Ndicka returns in defence, while Molina is in contention for a starting place. Svilar, Koné and Dybala are unavailable, joining Pellegrini and Rensch on the absentee list.

Sassuolo travel to the Olimpico without Berardi, who will miss the match and is expected to return after the break. Ismael Koné, Leysen, Boloca, Paz and Skjellerup are also absent. Dominguez is expected to play behind Esposito and Laurienté in the attacking trio.

Recent form

Roma have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five matches. Most recently, they lost 3-2 to Manchester United in the Champions League. Before that, they beat Udinese 5-2 and Cagliari 4-2 in Serie A, with a 3-3 draw against Napoli in between. Roma have scored 16 goals and conceded 14 in those five games.

Four consecutive defeats have left Sassuolo with just one draw from their last five matches. Their latest outing ended in a 4-2 home defeat to Fiorentina, following heavy losses to Lazio, 6-2, and Frosinone, 4-2. Sassuolo have scored nine goals and conceded 16 in their last five games.

Head-to-head

When the teams last met in January 2026, Roma won 2-0 at home. Roma have won four of their last five Serie A meetings, with Sassuolo winning the other.

League table

Roma currently sit third in Serie A, while Sassuolo are 17th.