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RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City: Kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 4 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Red Bull Arena Leipzig

RB Leipzig and Manchester City kick off on 04.11.2026 at 21:00.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City live on TV and online

DAZN will broadcast the Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Manchester City live, with a stream available on the platform.

This week's form: RB Leipzig and Manchester City

Three wins in their last five competitive matches give RB Leipzig momentum heading into the clash. Leipzig most recently won 2-0 away to Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga, having beaten Elversberg convincingly 4-0 before that. Their two defeats in that period came against Real Madrid (4-1 in the Champions League) and Bayern Munich (6-1 in the Bundesliga). Across those five matches, Leipzig scored twelve goals and conceded twelve.

Manchester City have won two, lost two and drawn one of their last five competitive matches. They most recently lost 1-0 to Brighton in the Premier League, after beating AEK Athens 5-1 in the Champions League. City scored eleven goals and conceded six across those five matches.

RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City: Line-ups

RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City: Form

RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City: Head-to-head record

RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City: The tables