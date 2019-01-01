WATCH: Fans thrilled by Premier Cool in HiFL Super Four showdown

The curtain of the 2019 season was drawn in style as UNICAL Malabites edged last year's champions in Lagos

The 2019 Higher Institution Football League (HiFL) came to an end at the Agege Stadium with UNICAL Malabites lifting the coveted title after defeating UAM Tillers 5-4 on penalties.

The teams were tied at 1-1 at the end 90 minutes but the Malatites came out victorious in the ensuing penalty shoot-out.

Fans were not left out of the fun and celebration in the final, and they lauded Premier Cool, proud sponsors of HiFL, for the partnership that has helped students from across the country nurture their football dreams.

Earlier in the day, UNILORIN Warriors triumphed over OAU Giants to win the third-place playoff with a 4-3 win on penalties.