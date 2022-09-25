WATCH: Oshoala's sublime chip as Barcelona silence Villarreal

- Oshoala was teed up by Caldentey
- Spotted keeper off her line
- Scored her first goal of the season
WHAT HAPPENED? After she was set up by Mariona Caldentey, the Super Falcons star spotted the Yellow Submarine goalkeeper who came off her line. Believing that her luck was in, Oshoala chipped the ball over her and was able to wheel away in celebration when it hit the back of the net without a single bounce on its way.
Asisat Oshoala scores her first goal of the season & doubles @FCBfemeni's lead with a lovely chip 🤩#VillarrealBarça pic.twitter.com/N3Gt9kG0gv— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) September 25, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Oshoala’s beauty is all the more remarkable when you consider that was her first goal of the 2022-23 campaign for the reigning Spanish champions, for whom she's made well over 100 appearances.
WHAT NEXT FOR OSHOALA? The reigning African Women’s Player of the Year will be hoping that she re-enacts this feat when Barcelona square up against Madrid on October 1 and also during next month’s international friendly between Nigeria against Japan.