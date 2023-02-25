Olisa Ndah did not enjoy a great return from injury as he scored an unfortunate late own goal to help Kaizer Chiefs win the Soweto derby.

Ndah headed in his own net to help Chiefs win the derby

The defender was retuning to action since November

Pirates have now lost five straight matches against Chiefs

WHAT HAPPENED? Substitute Ndah headed in his own net one minute from time in an attempt to clear a lofted forward ball from Edmilson Dove to hand Chiefs the derby bragging rights with 10-man Orlando Pirates losing a fifth straight game against Amakhosi.

With Pirates playing a high defensive line and Chiefs with two big strikers upfront, Dove brought in a speculative ball in an attempt to find either Christian Saile Basomboli or Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, but it was Ndah who got on the end of it, and as he tried to head it out, it found its way in goal with goalkeeper Sipho Chaine way off his line.

In a game of few chances, Ndah’s goal proved the difference as Chiefs completed the double over Pirates after winning by a similar margin last October.

Ndah was a 65th minute substitute, replacing Thembinkosi Lorch, who was sacrificed after captain Innocent Maela had seen a straight red card for denying Saile a goal scoring opportunity when he brought down the Congolese strike while he was clear on goal.

The Nigeria international was returning to the side for the first time since November 5 when he suffered an injury during Pirates’ 1-0 win over AmaZulu in the MTN8 final.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “I saw one of my teammates [upfront] and I tried to pick him and fortunately, the ball went in,” Dove told SuperSport TV after the game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The victory gives Chiefs the much-needed relief while easing pressure on coach Arthur Zwane who had seen his side win just one league match in 2023 prior to the derby.

It is now five straight matches that the Glamour Boys have won against the Buccaneers, the victory getting them level on points with their arch rivals, after accumulating 31 from 21 matches.

WHAT’S NEXT? Chiefs will be away to Richards Bay next Saturday, a day after Pirates visit Swallows FC.