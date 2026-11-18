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Serie A - Game Week 12 21 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Diego Armando Maradona

DAZN, Sky Sport and NOW will show Napoli v Torino live. Here's how to watch on TV and via live stream.

Napoli host Torino at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in a Serie A clash at a difficult time for both teams.

Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli have won just one of their last five matches across the league and Champions League. They are struggling for consistency and defensive solidity, while absences have taken their toll, morale is low and the gap to the top is growing.

Kevin De Bruyne has struggled to settle in and is at the centre of speculation that he could leave Napoli as early as January. PSV Eindhoven have made an official offer, but Napoli rejected it. The situation remains fluid.

Ignazio Abate's Torino have also stumbled. Two defeats in their last five league matches, including a heavy 0-2 loss at Frosinone, have slowed a side that had shown encouraging signs in the preceding weeks.

Just one point separates the teams, with Napoli tenth and Torino 11th. This head-to-head contest carries more weight than the table might suggest.

Here is where to watch the match live on TV and via stream.

Team news

Napoli face a significant injury crisis: Costantino Favasuli, Stanislav Lobotka, Alisson Santos, David Neres, Leonardo Spinazzola and Alessandro Buongiorno are all out. Allegri must put together a line-up from the players available, with more precise updates on their conditions expected as the match approaches.

Torino have absentees too: Niccolò Fortini, Franco Israel, Nikola Vlasic and Rafik Belghali are all unavailable to Abate. Further details on the predicted line-ups will follow in the hours before kick-off.

Recent form

Napoli have one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five matches. Most recently, they drew 1-1 with Lazio in Serie A. Before that came a heavy 4-1 Champions League defeat to Porto and a 2-0 league loss to Juventus. Their only win in that period was a 4-1 victory away to Monza. Across those five games, Napoli have scored twelve goals and conceded eleven.

Torino have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five Serie A matches. They most recently drew 1-1 at Lecce, following a 2-0 defeat at Frosinone and a 3-1 home loss to Como. Their wins in that period came against Monza, 3-2, and at Parma, 3-0. Abate's team have scored six goals and conceded seven.

Head-to-head record

The teams last met on 6 March 2026, when Napoli won 2-1 at the Maradona in Serie A. Napoli have won three of their last five meetings, Torino have won one and the other ended in a draw. Napoli have scored seven goals in those games to Torino's three.

League table

Napoli currently sit tenth in Serie A, with Torino 11th.