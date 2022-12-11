WATCH: Morocco's wild celebrations spilling from pitch, dressing room and into the streets after defeating Portugal

Morocco’s historical victory over Portugal on Saturday sparked fervent celebrations everywhere after they reached the 2022 Fifa World Cup semi-finals.

WHAT HAPPENED? Youssef En-Nesyri’s goal three minutes before half-time saw the Atlas Lions flooring Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in this quarter-final contest. It was an amazing effort by Morocco who ended the match with 10 men following the red card to substitute Walid Cheddira. Even with their numerical disadvantage, Walid Regragui’s men held on to frustrate the Portuguese.

The huge feat torched celebrations starting on the pitch, including Sofiane Boufal dancing with his mother. The North Africans’ dressing room was also lit as players enjoyed their moment. Streets in Qatar and Casablanca also witnessed wonderful celebrations.

Football commentator Peter Drury was left awestruck by Morocco's victory.

Captain Sofyan Amrabat says they deserved to be in the World Cup semi-finals 1000%.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was a massive victory for Morocco who were participating at this stage of the World Cup for the first time ever. They further extended their piece of history by becoming the first African team to reach the semi-finals of this global football tournament.

It is now to be seen how far Caf’s World Cup participants will fare at the next edition of the global football quadrennial tournament in 2026.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOROCCO? Morocco are preparing to face defending champions France in the semi-finals at Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday. Having already defeated the likes of Belgium, Spain and Portugal in this tournament, there would be belief in the Morocco camp that victory over France is also possible.