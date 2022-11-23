WATCH: Morocco's Hakimi causing a scare for Croatia with blistering free-kick

Morocco began their 2022 Fifa World Cup campaign with a 0-0 draw against Croatia at Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday.

Morocco and Croatia played in a 0-0 draw

The draw meant yet another African team failed to win

Morocco will next face Belgium

WHAT HAPPENED? The Atlas Lions right-back Achraf Hakimi almost broke the deadlock between the two sides on 64 minutes. The Paris Saint-Germain star could not believe how Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved his free-kick. Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech set up Hakimi to beat the Croatia wall but Livakovic was there to parry the tricky shot.

Hakimi comes close and tests the Croatian keeper 💥



THE BIGGER PICTURE: Morocco’s draw was yet another failure by an African team to win in this World Cup. Senegal lost 2-0 to the Netherlands on Monday, before Tunisia drew 0-0 with Denmark on Tuesday. Cameroon play Switzerland on Thursday, and then Ghana take on Portugal on the same day.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOROCCO: Up next for Morocco is a clash with Belgium on Sunday. It is a match that looks tricky for the Atlas Lions as they face a Belgian generation that seeks to live up to their huge billing. With a point in the bag so far, this could prove to be a tight group.