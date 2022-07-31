Watch: Messi, Neymar and Ramos all score as PSG cruise to Trophee des Champions

The Ligue 1 champions gave an exhibition of attacking football in Tel Aviv

Paris Saint-Germain fired out a warning to their rivals this season with a crushing victory in Sunday's Trophee des Champions over Nantes. Christophe Galtier's new charges dominated the traditional curtain-raiser, running out 4-0 winners in a one-sided encounter in Tel Aviv's Bloomfield Stadium.

The reigning Ligue 1 champions were helped by stellar performances from Lionel Messi and Neymar, who contributed three of the goals between them - while Sergio Ramos also popped up to score from the back.

Watch PSG's dominant Trophee victory