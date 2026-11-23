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Champions League - Game Week 5 24 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Etihad Stadium

Manchester City host Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League on Tuesday evening. Both sides arrive with more doubts than certainties.

Enzo Maresca's City are going through a difficult spell in the Premier League. They drew 1-1 with Fulham on Saturday, and Maresca took issue with the decision to rule out an Erling Haaland goal after a VAR check.

That draw leaves City winless in four league games. At the back, they haven't kept a clean sheet in nine straight matches in all competitions.

Napoli returned to winning ways on Saturday. Massimiliano Allegri's side beat Torino 1-0 thanks to a Scott McTominay goal, ending a poor run that began with a draw against Lazio and a defeat to Juventus.

Allegri urged caution, insisting Napoli's European fate will be decided mainly over the final three matchdays of the league phase. Still, he made clear he wants to take something from City's ground too.

Expect fine margins in Manchester, with a City side searching for solidity up against a Napoli team who've rediscovered their confidence. Here's everything you need on TV channels, live streaming and kick-off time.

Team news

Enzo Maresca is expected to name a starting XI with Donnarumma in goal, Guehi, Khusanov and O'Reilly in defence, and Cherki, Ndiaye and Foden behind Haaland. City have no reported absentees or suspensions.

Allegri's probable XI has Contini in goal, with De Bruyne, McTominay and Hojlund the main attacking threats. There are no reported injuries or suspensions, but Antonio Vergara went off early against Torino, so expect updates closer to kick-off.

Form

City have two wins, a draw and two defeats from their last five, scoring 7 and conceding 9. Their latest outing was the 1-1 draw with Fulham, while in the Champions League they won 3-2 in Leipzig.

Napoli have also won two, drawn one and lost two, scoring 7 and conceding 8. After a 4-1 defeat in Porto, Allegri got his side winning again with the 1-0 victory over Torino. Their 4-1 away win over Monza remains their biggest of the period.

Head-to-head

City have the upper hand in recent meetings, with three wins to Napoli's one and a draw across the last five, all in the Champions League. The sides last met on 18 September 2025, when City won 2-0 at the Etihad. Overall, City have scored 10 goals to Napoli's 6.

Standings

City sit seventh in the Champions League table. Napoli are down in 27th, so the trip to the Etihad matters in a part of the table they still need to defend.